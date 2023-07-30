Serious crash, SH2/Melling Link, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash on
SH2 at the intersection with Melling Link reported just
before 5am.
The vehicle is reported to have crashed
into the barrier.
One person has moderate injuries,
two serious injuries and one is in a critical
condition.
The right northbound and right southbound
lanes are expected to be blocked for some
time.
Motorist are advised to expect delays and delay
travel where
possible.
