Serious crash, SH2/Melling Link, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash on SH2 at the intersection with Melling Link reported just before 5am.

The vehicle is reported to have crashed into the barrier.

One person has moderate injuries, two serious injuries and one is in a critical condition.

The right northbound and right southbound lanes are expected to be blocked for some time.

Motorist are advised to expect delays and delay travel where possible.

