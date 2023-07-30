Missing Taupō Woman Located
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman reported missing from Taupō on Wednesday 26 July
has been located safely.
She was found by searchers in
the Kinloch area and is on the way to hospital for
assessment.
Police would like to thank everyone who
assisted in the
search.
