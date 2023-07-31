Saddle Road, Manawatū Now Open - Central
Saddle Road, Manawatū, has now reopened after this morning's truck crash.
Reduced speed limits are in place.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More
The Labour Party has unveiled its 2023 party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent.
Party President Jill Day says the new list shows the Labour Party is strengthening its existing team and focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to New Zealanders. More
Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma
Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career... More
National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers
New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More
NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection
The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More
The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More
PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action
Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More
NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters
Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More