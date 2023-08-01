Fatal Crash, Harewood, Christchurch
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person died following a crash on Greywacke Road in
Harewood, Christchurch
overnight.
A car collided
with a power pole just after 1am.
Three other people
in the car were seriously injured and transported
to
hospital.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are under
way.
