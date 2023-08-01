Serious Crash, Eastern Hutt Road, Wellington

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Eastern Hutt Road,

Wellington this morning.

The incident occurred just after 7am.

The pedestrian was critically injured and tragically passed away at the

scene.

The driver involved left the scene immediately following the incident and enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.

Anyone who has information which may assist our enquiries is asked to call 105 and quote event number P055520460.

