Serious Crash, Eastern Hutt Road, Wellington
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on
Eastern Hutt Road,
Wellington this morning.
The
incident occurred just after 7am.
The pedestrian was
critically injured and tragically passed away at
the
scene.
The driver involved left the scene
immediately following the incident and enquiries are ongoing
to identify the vehicle involved.
Anyone who has
information which may assist our enquiries is asked to call
105 and quote event number
P055520460.
