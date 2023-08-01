Major Delays Expected This Weekend At Fifteenth Avenue/ Cameron Road Intersection

Work to install replacement traffic lights at the Fifteenth Avenue/ Cameron Road intersection will take place this weekend with major delays expected.

The work, which is part of the Building our future – Cameron Road, Te Papa project, will take place from 6pm Friday 4 August to 6am Monday 7 August at all four corners of the intersection and the centre median. Lane closures will be in place.

• Traffic will not be able to cross Cameron Road, as the centre of the intersection between the northbound and southbound lanes of Cameron Road will be fully closed. This means only traffic travelling on Cameron Road will be able to go straight through the intersection.

• Traffic heading from Fifteenth Avenue to SH2 will be diverted along Fraser Street and 17th Avenue, to the northbound lane of Cameron Road to SH2.

• Traffic heading from SH2 to Fifteenth Avenue will be diverted left onto Cameron Road to Thirteenth Avenue, Devonport Road, on to Fifteenth Avenue.

• These detours will also be in place for eastbound (heading to Fifteenth Avenue) and westbound (heading to SH2) traffic.

