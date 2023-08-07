Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rail Safety Week: Take another moment to look

Monday, 7 August 2023, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Take another moment to look for trains at railway tracks and level crossings is one of the messages from Police as Rail Safety Week officially launches today.

The annual awareness event runs from 7-13 August led by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE and supported by partnering organisations urges everyone to always keep a look out for trains.

“It might sound like a simple request, but we can’t afford to become complacent,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director: National Road Policing Centre.

“Trains can come at any time and from either direction and recent unfortunate events across the country act as a timely reminder for road users and pedestrians to take further care at railway crossings.”

Police continue to support Rail Safety Week and along with our partners realise the significance of working together to reduce harm and lasting trauma that collisions can cause.

Superintendent Greally says the week-long campaign focuses on encouraging safe behaviours and emphasising the risks around railways.

“It’s vital road users are paying attention around train tracks. Crucial behaviours like stopping at a stop sign, obeying the bells, lights, and barriers, not being distracted by your phone and crossing only when alarms have stopped are all things to improve our safety in these areas.

“It’s equally important for pedestrians to cross tracks at level crossings and having that extra look left and right just like you would when crossing the road. It can be the difference between a near miss or a devastating collision,” says Superintendent Greally.

“Those precious seconds and changes to behaviours could save your life.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
