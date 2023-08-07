New Plymouth Police seek sightings of suspicious male
Monday, 7 August 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
New Plymouth Police want to hear from anyone who has seen
a male acting suspiciously near the List Street entrance to
Pukekura Park.
This morning at around 8.15am, a
student was grabbed by a male in this location. She has
yelled loudly to alert passers-by which has led to the male
running away into the park.
The male was described as
being around six feet tall, wearing black clothing, with a
red and black bandana covering his lower face.
Police
ask the public who live and work in the area to check CCTV
footage for any person similar to the one described
above.
If you have any information which may help
Police, please contact us on 105 quoting the file number
230807/5753.
