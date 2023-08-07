New Plymouth Police seek sightings of suspicious male

New Plymouth Police want to hear from anyone who has seen a male acting suspiciously near the List Street entrance to Pukekura Park.

This morning at around 8.15am, a student was grabbed by a male in this location. She has yelled loudly to alert passers-by which has led to the male running away into the park.

The male was described as being around six feet tall, wearing black clothing, with a red and black bandana covering his lower face.

Police ask the public who live and work in the area to check CCTV footage for any person similar to the one described above.

If you have any information which may help Police, please contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230807/5753.

