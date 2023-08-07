Outcome Of Critical Incident Investigation, Fatal Shooting Of Kaoss Price

Detective Superintendent Uraia Vakaruru:

Police’s Critical Incident Investigation into the fatal shooting of Kaoss

Price in April 2022 has been completed.

The Critical Incident Investigation was undertaken by senior and experienced

staff from outside Central District, and was overseen by a Detective

Superintendent appointed by the Assistant Commissioner Investigations.

The investigation has determined that the force used by officers was legally

justified and there is no criminal liability for the actions taken by

officers that night.

The investigation findings have been communicated to a representative

instructed to work on behalf of Mr Price’s whānau.

The investigation has taken some time, and we would like to acknowledge the

patience of all involved as the investigation progressed.

The fatal shooting of Mr Price is also the subject of an Independent Police

Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation, and a Coronial Inquiry.

As such, Police will be making no further comment at this time.

