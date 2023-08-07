Outcome Of Critical Incident Investigation, Fatal Shooting Of Kaoss Price
Monday, 7 August 2023, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Superintendent Uraia
Vakaruru:
Police’s Critical Incident
Investigation into the fatal shooting of Kaoss
Price in
April 2022 has been completed.
The Critical Incident
Investigation was undertaken by senior and
experienced
staff from outside Central District, and was
overseen by a Detective
Superintendent appointed by the
Assistant Commissioner Investigations.
The
investigation has determined that the force used by officers
was legally
justified and there is no criminal liability
for the actions taken by
officers that
night.
The investigation findings have been
communicated to a representative
instructed to work on
behalf of Mr Price’s whānau.
The investigation has
taken some time, and we would like to acknowledge
the
patience of all involved as the investigation
progressed.
The fatal shooting of Mr Price is also
the subject of an Independent Police
Conduct Authority
(IPCA) investigation, and a Coronial
Inquiry.
As such, Police will be making no
further comment at this
time.
