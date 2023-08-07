Youths Arrested Following Quick Reporting From Public

Five youths were arrested after being caught in the act stealing a vehicle in Remuera early this morning.

The victim alerted Police as his vehicle was being stolen from Greenlane East at around 1.30am.

A range of Police resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter and the Dog Unit, responded to the report.

Eagle observed the vehicle driving through Glen Innes and Panmure before it was abandoned in Jellicoe Rd.

The vehicles two occupants were picked up by another stolen vehicle before it was dumped in Winhall Rise, Remuera.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander for Auckland East, says five occupants fled into nearby bush and neighbouring properties.

“A dog unit was deployed to the scene and carried out extensive enquiries to locate the group,” he says.

All five people, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken into custody.

“I would like to acknowledge all staff involved in holding these offenders to account, and to reassure our community we have zero tolerance for this type of offending,” Inspector Wilson says.

“This is a great example of quick reporting resulting in Police being able to provide a rapid response.”

The arrests follow two other incidents from overnight involving fleeing drivers.

Three youths were arrested after being observed driving at high speed with a blown tyre through Onehunga.

Four others were taken into custody after a person reported two males trying to steal a number plate off a parked vehicle in Wallace Rd, Mangere Bridge.

