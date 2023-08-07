Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident – Tairāwhiti
Monday, 7 August 2023, 9:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tairāwhiti Police would like to appeal for information
to identify people on or around Totara Street, Gisborne on
Friday 4 August around 10:30pm.
Around that time a
woman and her children were in their home when their window
was broken.
Police are investigating shotgun pellets
fired towards the house in what police believe was a
gang-related event.
Police urge anyone who may have
witnessed the incident or has any information to contact
Police.
It is important that Police have every
opportunity to hold people engaging in dangerous behaviour
involving firearms to account.
Enquiries are
continuing and there will be an increased presence in the
area over the coming days as the scene is
examined.
Information can be given to Police by
contacting 105 and referencing file number
230806/0818.
Alternatively, information can be given
to Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555
111.
