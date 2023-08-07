Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident – Tairāwhiti

Tairāwhiti Police would like to appeal for information to identify people on or around Totara Street, Gisborne on Friday 4 August around 10:30pm.

Around that time a woman and her children were in their home when their window was broken.

Police are investigating shotgun pellets fired towards the house in what police believe was a gang-related event.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact Police.

It is important that Police have every opportunity to hold people engaging in dangerous behaviour involving firearms to account.

Enquiries are continuing and there will be an increased presence in the area over the coming days as the scene is examined.

Information can be given to Police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 230806/0818.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

