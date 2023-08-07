Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Preliminary Election Result Declared For Invercargill City Council

Monday, 7 August 2023, 9:10 pm
Press Release: Invercargill City Council

Invercargill City Council’s preliminary election results have confirmed the new Invercargill City Councillor is Steve Broad with 2760 votes.

Polls for the Invercargill City Council by-election closed at midday Friday.Progress results on Friday revealed Broad had a strong lead, but this did not include some ordinary votes and special votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said the counting of the 13,158 ordinary votes had confirmed the election of Steve Broad.

There were still 213 special votes to be counted but, with a margin of over 1000, they would not affect the final result, which were expected on Monday evening.

Morris said he was thrilled with the 34.10 percent voter turnout.

“We set ourselves a goal of around 35 percent so we’re pleased so many members of our community decided to take part in democracy.”

Broad will be sworn in ahead of Council’s Community Wellbeing Committee meeting on Tuesday 8 August.

Mayor Nobby Clark was looking forward to working with him.

“I welcome Steve to the table and look forward to working with him on Council.”

Invercargill City Council 2023 By-election Preliminary Result

BROAD, Steve 2,760

MEADES, David 1,576

TOU-MCNAUGHTON, Lisa 1,529

LEWIS, Graham 1,513

DUTT, Asha 1,484

REEVES, Ian 881

POTTINGER, David 672

FABRE, Sebastien 648

KING, Terry 507

MURRELL, Andrea 421

HEENAN, Carl 360

HICKS, David 357

TE MAIHAROA, Rob 319

MORTON, Tom 70

INFORMAL 45

BLANK 16

