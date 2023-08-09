Arrest Made In Pt England Homicide Case, Investigation Continues

Police have made their first arrest, as the investigation continues to develop into the fatal events in Pt England on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says a Glen Innes address was searched today.

“At the address, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail. We have established his presence at the scene of Saturday’s violence.

“This is by no means the end of the matter, and we anticipate further arrests and charges as our investigation progresses.

“Our investigation team is determined and are continuing to piece together the facts and are committed to holding those responsible to account.”

The investigation team are also continuing to make good progress in reviewing CCTV footage.

Police continue to ask anyone with footage to get in touch and assist our investigation, Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The footage we have received so far has been benefitted our enquiries to date and I ask anyone that can assist us, to please come forward.”

Meanwhile, the post-mortem for the man who died at Auckland City Hospital has been completed and his body returned to family.

People with information to assist with the investigation are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

© Scoop Media

