Local Community Key To Locating Marokopa Family

As Police continue to make extensive inquiries after positive sightings of Tom Phillips last week, we want to stress that the local community are key.

Officers are going door-to-door in the Pomarangi, Te Anga, and Marokopa Road areas speaking with locals.

We have received a large amount of information from the community, which we are piecing together, but we want to remind people that any little thing helps.

Any piece of information – no matter how small, how old, or seemingly insignificant – could be the key piece of the puzzle we need to ensure we bring the children home safely.

We urge people to do the right thing and report anything unusual, or information that may help, to Police.

Police have set up a dedicated email address for members of the public to report any information they may have - op.curly@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail)

Please also report any urgent sightings via 111.

