Local Community Key To Locating Marokopa Family
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As Police continue to make extensive inquiries after
positive sightings of Tom Phillips last week, we want to
stress that the local community are key.
Officers are
going door-to-door in the Pomarangi, Te Anga, and Marokopa
Road areas speaking with locals.
We have received a
large amount of information from the community, which we are
piecing together, but we want to remind people that any
little thing helps.
Any piece of information – no
matter how small, how old, or seemingly insignificant –
could be the key piece of the puzzle we need to ensure we
bring the children home safely.
We urge people to do
the right thing and report anything unusual, or information
that may help, to Police.
Police have set up a
dedicated email address for members of the public to report
any information they may have - op.curly@police.govt.nz(link
sends e-mail)
Please also report any urgent
sightings via
111.
