Mt Holdsworth: Active Searches Paused

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have paused active searching in the Mt Holdsworth area for missing man Michael McGregor. 

Monday was the final day of tasked searching, and unfortunately did not yield any further helpful information. 

Police are now working to complete other inquiries. It’s expected that a cadaver dog search will take place in 1-2 weeks’ time, and with these at our disposal we believe there is a solid chance of finding Michael. 

Police are keeping Michael’s family across all developments, and our combined goal is to bring Michael back to his family.

