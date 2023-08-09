Pt England Homicide: Name Release
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 7:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The homicide investigation underway following an
altercation in Pt England on
Saturday is
continuing.
Today, Police are now in a position to
formally release the name of the man
who died after
presenting at Auckland City Hospital.
He was Charles
Anthony Pongi, aged 32.
“Police are continuing to
examine a large amount of CCTV footage obtained
so far as
part of the investigation,” Detective Inspector Glenn
Baldwin
says.
“I’m continuing to ask people in
the area to continuing coming forward to
Police, as this
is providing assistance with our
investigation.”
People with information to assist
with the investigation are asked to contact
Police on 105
quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online
to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
Information
can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via
Crime
Stoppers.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More
The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More