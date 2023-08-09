Pt England Homicide: Name Release

The homicide investigation underway following an altercation in Pt England on

Saturday is continuing.

Today, Police are now in a position to formally release the name of the man

who died after presenting at Auckland City Hospital.

He was Charles Anthony Pongi, aged 32.

“Police are continuing to examine a large amount of CCTV footage obtained

so far as part of the investigation,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin

says.

“I’m continuing to ask people in the area to continuing coming forward to

Police, as this is providing assistance with our investigation.”

People with information to assist with the investigation are asked to contact

Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime

Stoppers.

© Scoop Media

