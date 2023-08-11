Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pt England Homicide: Police Conduct Search Warrant In Investigation

Friday, 11 August 2023, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The homicide investigation into the fatal events at Pt England last Saturday is continuing to progress, with a further search warrant.

Early this morning detectives, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at the Rebel MC Gang pad in Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation team is continuing to work diligently to identify those involved in the violence at Taurima Reserve and hold them accountable.

The investigation is looking at the involvement of members of both the Head Hunters MC, Rebel MC gangs and their associates.

“Our enquiries thus far have indicated that the Rebel’s gang pad is a location of interest for us and we are continuing to make enquiries into possible suspects.

“No further arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigation is still gathering and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage.

“I can reassure the public is that our investigation is developing well, and our team is starting to focus on key individuals.”

Information and CCTV from the wider community is continuing to assist the investigation, however Police still need to hear from anyone who might have footage or information that they have yet to pass on, Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Alongside the ongoing homicide investigation, Police are continuing with reassurance patrolling and other prevention activity.

“We have no tolerance for violence or unlawful activities taking place in our communities,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“This was an incredibly alarming incident to happen for the community in Pt England. Police are continuing reassurance patrolling to help ensure the public are safe and feel safe.

“Police remain committed to thoroughly investigating this incident, and we are reassuring the public that we will not tolerate any associated offending.”

People with information to assist with the investigation are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

