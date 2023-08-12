Name Release: Palmerston North Homicide

Police can now name the victim of a homicide in Croydon Avenue, Palmerston North on Sunday 6 August.

He was Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, of Palmerston North.

Our sympathies are with Hori's whānau and loved ones.

The homicide investigation in relation to Hori's death is ongoing.

