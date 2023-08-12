Name Release: Palmerston North Homicide
Saturday, 12 August 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the victim of a homicide in Croydon
Avenue, Palmerston North on Sunday 6 August.
He was
Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, of Palmerston
North.
Our sympathies are with Hori's whānau and
loved ones.
The homicide investigation in relation to
Hori's death is
ongoing.
