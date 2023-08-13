Greenpeace Welcomes Green Party’s Household Solar Election Pledge

Greenpeace is applauding the Greens as the first party to announce a household solar policy this election, but says the party’s stance in post-election negotiations will make all the difference to addressing the climate crisis.

The Green Party announced its Clean Energy Payment policy today which would see homeowners receive up to $6,000 in grants and up to $30,000 in zero interest loans to help install insulation, heat pumps and household solar. The Greens have also pledged to make low-carbon upgrades tax deductible for landlords so that renters can benefit.

"Greenpeace has for years been calling on political leaders to commit to solarising New Zealand as a way to replace climate-polluting fossil fuels and give regular people more control over their energy," says Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

Over 30,000 people have signed a Greenpeace petition calling for Government investment in household solar.

"We are pleased to see the Greens take up the gauntlet with this policy announcement. It’s common sense and something that many New Zealanders say they want. But, to date, New Zealand has really lagged behind our peers when it comes to helping households make their own clean power from the sun."

Larsson says the climate crisis is here, and that political parties should be ready for this year’s election to be a climate election as New Zealanders demand political climate leadership.

"People across Aotearoa have borne the brunt of the climate crisis this year, from Cyclone Gabrielle in the north, to severe drought in the south. We are all watching in real time as climate disasters unfold around the world, whether it’s extreme heat and severe floods to the horrendous fires currently happening in Hawai’i."

Larsson also says that, when it comes to climate change, it’s important to remember that it’s not all about renewables.

"Here in New Zealand, we have too many cars and too many cows. Intensive dairy is New Zealand’s most polluting sector, closely followed by road transport. Any political party that is serious about climate change also needs to come to the table with ambitious policies to regulate big dairy and divert road spending towards more rail, public transport, walking and cycling."

Larsson says the Green Party’s’ ability to address climate pollution if in Government would ultimately come down to what they choose to prioritise in any post-election negotiations.

"Alongside this household solar pledge, we would expect to see an unwavering commitment to regulate the drivers of intensive dairying - like a ban on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser - and to ensure the Government prioritses clean transport options over more roads."

These are some of the key policies outlined in Climate Shift, a ten-point plan for climate action that was launched by more than forty organisations in June, including Greenpeace. Already over 12,000 people have signed on.

