Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greenpeace Welcomes Green Party’s Household Solar Election Pledge

Sunday, 13 August 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is applauding the Greens as the first party to announce a household solar policy this election, but says the party’s stance in post-election negotiations will make all the difference to addressing the climate crisis.

The Green Party announced its Clean Energy Payment policy today which would see homeowners receive up to $6,000 in grants and up to $30,000 in zero interest loans to help install insulation, heat pumps and household solar. The Greens have also pledged to make low-carbon upgrades tax deductible for landlords so that renters can benefit.

"Greenpeace has for years been calling on political leaders to commit to solarising New Zealand as a way to replace climate-polluting fossil fuels and give regular people more control over their energy," says Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

Over 30,000 people have signed a Greenpeace petition calling for Government investment in household solar.

"We are pleased to see the Greens take up the gauntlet with this policy announcement. It’s common sense and something that many New Zealanders say they want. But, to date, New Zealand has really lagged behind our peers when it comes to helping households make their own clean power from the sun."

Larsson says the climate crisis is here, and that political parties should be ready for this year’s election to be a climate election as New Zealanders demand political climate leadership.

"People across Aotearoa have borne the brunt of the climate crisis this year, from Cyclone Gabrielle in the north, to severe drought in the south. We are all watching in real time as climate disasters unfold around the world, whether it’s extreme heat and severe floods to the horrendous fires currently happening in Hawai’i."

Larsson also says that, when it comes to climate change, it’s important to remember that it’s not all about renewables.

"Here in New Zealand, we have too many cars and too many cows. Intensive dairy is New Zealand’s most polluting sector, closely followed by road transport. Any political party that is serious about climate change also needs to come to the table with ambitious policies to regulate big dairy and divert road spending towards more rail, public transport, walking and cycling."

Larsson says the Green Party’s’ ability to address climate pollution if in Government would ultimately come down to what they choose to prioritise in any post-election negotiations.

"Alongside this household solar pledge, we would expect to see an unwavering commitment to regulate the drivers of intensive dairying - like a ban on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser - and to ensure the Government prioritses clean transport options over more roads."

These are some of the key policies outlined in Climate Shift, a ten-point plan for climate action that was launched by more than forty organisations in June, including Greenpeace. Already over 12,000 people have signed on.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Donations outlink: NZ First Picks Up $180,000 in Last Week


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Gordon Campbell: On Gender Posturing

What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More



 
 
Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

“If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won’t because it’s focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it.” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More


Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More

Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


PAMU: Putting A Value On Our Native Ecosystems

Landcorp Farming Ltd (PAMU) is leading a joint project to measure the benefits of our native ecology in economic terms, driven by the desire to reward landowners and farmers for looking after and improving indigenous ecosystems. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 