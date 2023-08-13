Greens' Clean Power Policy Won't Reduce Net Emissions

FRIDAY 11 AUGUST 2023

Commenting on the Greens’ clean power announcement today, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said “The Green Party's proposal reveals a clear misunderstanding of the mechanics of our Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Any emissions reduced in the housing sector by this policy will simply free up carbon credits to be used to emit in other sectors.

“The ETS drive industries towards net-zero emissions by 2050 through market mechanisms. Its ensures that emissions reduction is done in the most cost-effective manner and with the minimal burden on New Zealanders. The Greens’ proposal will come at great cost for no environmental gain.”

© Scoop Media

