Greens' Clean Power Policy Won't Reduce Net Emissions
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
FRIDAY 11 AUGUST 2023
Commenting on the Greens’
clean power announcement today, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns
Manager, Callum Purves, said “The Green Party's proposal
reveals a clear misunderstanding of the mechanics of our
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Any emissions reduced in the
housing sector by this policy will simply free up carbon
credits to be used to emit in other sectors.
“The
ETS drive industries towards net-zero emissions by 2050
through market mechanisms. Its ensures that emissions
reduction is done in the most cost-effective manner and with
the minimal burden on New Zealanders. The Greens’ proposal
will come at great cost for no environmental
gain.”
