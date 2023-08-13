Update - Missing 2-year-old, Willow

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More



ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

"If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won't because it's focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it." says ACT Leader David Seymour.



Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating.