Police Continue Search For Missing Woman, Matamata

Police are continuing to search for missing woman, Jude Coxhead who was last seen on 12 August.

Jude is 62, with blonde hair and is of a slim build.

Police and Jude’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Following enquiries, her vehicle was found in the Wairere Falls carpark near Matamata yesterday.

The vehicle is a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida with the registration FLM444.

Yesterday, Police appealed for information on a couple pictured in the area at the time. We have since spoken with this couple who have assisted with our enquiries.

Police are working alongside our partners, Land Search and Rescue, DOC, FENZ, the Rapid Relief team and local iwi who are assisting with the search today.

We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information and we continue to ask that anyone with information comes forward.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wairere Falls carpark between the hours of 6.00am and 5:30pm on 13 August.

If anyone can assist police please contact 111 and quote file number 230813/9819.

© Scoop Media

