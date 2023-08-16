Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stratford District Asked About Changes To Kerbside Waste Collection And Draft Waste Management And Minimisation Plan

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council (SDC) is asking residents for feedback about proposed changes to waste collection; including when to introduce a food waste collection service, options for reducing general waste collection to every two weeks, and if an opt-in green waste collection should be offered. Community members are also being invited to give their views on the council’s draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP).

The WMMP gets reviewed every six years. It outlines how SDC will lower emissions and the amount of waste going to landfill, and to promote a circular economy where materials are used and re-used for as long as possible. People can give their thoughts on the proposed Vision, Goals, Objectives, Targets, and Actions, as well as provide general feedback about the draft plan.

Victoria Araba, SDC Director – Assets, says the draft WMMP reflects community feedback and aligns the district’s plan with the New Zealand Waste Strategy 2023 introduced by central government.

“Our proposed vision for the next six years is ‘Empowering our Community to Eliminate Waste’. This speaks to our social responsibility as a council, but also to how we want to work with our people, organisations, schools, and businesses towards a zero-waste future. Do you think this is the right vision for us?”

Under the government’s new waste strategy, food waste collection must be in place by 2027. Victoria says that how soon it begins before that deadline is something the community should have a say on, as it has wider impacts on kerbside collections in the area.

“Many people will find food waste collection to be a really handy service, and the sooner we collect food waste, the more savings we make because we can send less rubbish to landfill,” explains Victoria.

“To make sure that the reduction in general waste happens, we will combine the start of food waste collection with a reduction in the pickup of general waste to every two weeks. Do people need a slightly bigger bin size if we do this? It’s all part of what we’re asking our residents.”

An opt-in green waste collection for compostable garden and lawn trimmings is also under investigation, with the council asking if this is something the community wants to have available. The service, if adopted, would be at the resident’s cost.

“We know many people have compost areas at home for garden waste already, or they might not produce enough green waste for a regular pickup service. We don't think a green waste collection service for everyone is a good use of ratepayer money, but an opt-in service could be possible if that's of interest to our community."

People can visit Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay for more information and to give feedback online, or pick up a paper submission form at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, or the SDC Service Centre on Miranda Street. Questions can be directed to Submissions@Stratford.govt.nz or people can call 06 765 6099.

SDC’s waste management and minimisation team will also be available to talk through the proposals and answer questions on Saturday 26 August at Prospero Markets in Prospero Place, Stratford, from 9am to 12pm, and at the Stratford Repair Café in the Stratford War Memorial Centre from 12 – 3.30pm on the same day.

Submissions close at 4.30pm on Friday 22 September 2023.

