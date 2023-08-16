Police Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) Training, Gisborne

Police will be conducting a training exercise at the War Memorial Theatre in Gisborne on Thursday 17 August from approximately 7.00am until 5.00pm.

This exercise will involve members of the Armed Offenders Squad training in a simulation of real-life scenarios and will be visible at times to the public.

Police intend to minimise visibility of the activities to the local area;

however Police officers will need to be carrying firearms and wearing body armour to create realistic training.

The public may at times hear loud noises and yelling during these scenarios.

There is no risk to the public.

We thank you for your assistance and cooperation.

We would like to reach out to all community members and ask that anyone who has questions or concerns please call 105.

