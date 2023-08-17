Update, Missing 12-year-old Girl In Auckland

Police can advise that a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bucklands Beach has made contact with her family.

While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still

concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself. We would still like to speak with her.

Anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number: 230812/5064

