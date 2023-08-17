Update, Missing 12-year-old Girl In Auckland
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that a 12-year-old girl reported
missing from Bucklands Beach has made contact with her
family.
While we do not have immediate concerns for
her safety, we are still
concerned that she is in the
company of persons much older than herself. We would still
like to speak with her.
Anyone who has further
information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105,
quoting file number:
230812/5064
