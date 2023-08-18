SH 5 / Napier-Taupo Road Blocked
Friday, 18 August 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 5 at Tarawera is blocked following a
serious crash.
The two-vehicle crash happened around
9am.
Indication are that two people are seriously
injured. A helicopter was dispatched to the
scene.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
