Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grassroots Action Is The Key To Future Prosperity, Iwi Leaders Say

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Iwi leaders have sent a clear message to Parliamentarians about the power of Mana Motuhake to deliver prosperity for the nation.

The message was given at the 17th annual koroneihana celebrations at Tuurangawaewae to honour Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said Maaori have demonstrated the power of grassroots action over many years, and it should be a blueprint for future generations.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle iwi opened their marae to feed the hungry and provide shelter to the homeless, while government agencies were still figuring out what to do.

“This is Mana Motuhake in action, and we urge our political leaders to accept that a ‘by Maaori for everyone’ approach works.”

The message was echoed by Che Wilson – the newly elected Chair of Tekaumaarua – the Advisory Council for Kiingi Tūheitia.

“The Kiingitanga has always advocated for Kotahitanga and Mana Motuhake because its foundation has been to deliver unity, pride, and cultural and social wellbeing.

Mr Wilson said the Kiingitanga and various iwi are committed to utilising their collective skills and economic influence to future proof the prosperity of te iwi Maaori and Aotearoa whaanui.

“Our people are good at collaborating and doing things in a Kaupapa-Maaori way with an intergenerational outlook including how we invest our money.”

Although some might ignore the message from the motu, Mr Wilson was confident Mana Motuhake would overcome detractors. He said work was currently underway for Maaori to pool their financial capital to provide financial security and independence.

“While we are in challenging times, the time for collective action is now,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Tari o te Kiingitanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive increase in Defence spending by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, & operate four new Poseidon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, & this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit & retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses & teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More

Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 