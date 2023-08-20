Grassroots Action Is The Key To Future Prosperity, Iwi Leaders Say

Iwi leaders have sent a clear message to Parliamentarians about the power of Mana Motuhake to deliver prosperity for the nation.

The message was given at the 17th annual koroneihana celebrations at Tuurangawaewae to honour Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said Maaori have demonstrated the power of grassroots action over many years, and it should be a blueprint for future generations.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle iwi opened their marae to feed the hungry and provide shelter to the homeless, while government agencies were still figuring out what to do.

“This is Mana Motuhake in action, and we urge our political leaders to accept that a ‘by Maaori for everyone’ approach works.”

The message was echoed by Che Wilson – the newly elected Chair of Tekaumaarua – the Advisory Council for Kiingi Tūheitia.

“The Kiingitanga has always advocated for Kotahitanga and Mana Motuhake because its foundation has been to deliver unity, pride, and cultural and social wellbeing.

Mr Wilson said the Kiingitanga and various iwi are committed to utilising their collective skills and economic influence to future proof the prosperity of te iwi Maaori and Aotearoa whaanui.

“Our people are good at collaborating and doing things in a Kaupapa-Maaori way with an intergenerational outlook including how we invest our money.”

Although some might ignore the message from the motu, Mr Wilson was confident Mana Motuhake would overcome detractors. He said work was currently underway for Maaori to pool their financial capital to provide financial security and independence.

“While we are in challenging times, the time for collective action is now,” he said.

