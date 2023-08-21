A Little Help Goes A Long Way

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 21 August 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A group of Chinese nationals visiting New Zealand for a long-anticipated holiday have left feeling grateful after one officer went above and beyond the call of duty.

The family arrived in New Zealand in July and had been staying in a rental property in Mellons Bay when they were the victims of a burglary.

A number of items were stolen, including an iPad, MacBook and laptops.

One of the laptops contained an extremely important document for the victim’s work.

Constable Daniel Yee, of the Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit, was quick to execute a search warrant at a nearby property where the laptop was believed to be.

Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Rod Honan says a number of stolen items were recovered during the search, along with around 34 grams of methamphetamine, 33 grams of cannabis, and cash.

“However the laptop containing the important document was not located,” Inspector Honan says.

“A forensic examination from the recovered property provided a new line of enquiry and another search warrant was executed at a different address.

“We recovered more stolen property but still hadn’t found the laptop. Following further discussions with occupants, the laptop was eventually handed back to Police by another associate.

“This is a great example of our staff building trust and confidence in our communities.”

The laptop has since been returned to the victim before his return to China and as a token of his appreciation, Constable Yee received a handwritten thank you note and small gift.

A 38-year-old man from Cockle Bay will face charges in relation to the incident.

© Scoop Media

