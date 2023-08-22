SH 29 / Kaimai Range, Blocked - Bay Of Plenty
Motorists are advised that State Highway 29 at the Kaimai Summit is currently blocked due to a truck on fire.
There are no injuries but motorists are asked to
delay travel until the
matter is resolved.
Motorists are advised that State Highway 29 at the Kaimai Summit is currently blocked due to a truck on fire.
There are no injuries but motorists are asked to
delay travel until the
matter is resolved.
Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More>>
Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam
This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More
Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10& from the previous year. More
Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money
Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More
Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools
“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More
Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More
Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws
NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More
Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More