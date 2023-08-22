SH 29 / Kaimai Range, Blocked - Bay Of Plenty

Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10& from the previous year. More



Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money

Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More



Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More