Fatal Crash - Manurewa

One person has died following a crash in Manurewa this morning.

Police responded to the crash, on Frances Street, around 7.54am.

Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene.

We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time.

WorkSafe has been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

