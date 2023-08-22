Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Transports Farmer In Critical Condition From Rural Tractor Accident

A critical incident occurred yesterday morning on a rural farm in the Mangakino area, where a farmer, a male in his 60s, was left critically injured after his tractor had suddenly rolled. The farmer was left trapped beneath its weight for approximately five hours and had sustained multiple critical injuries.

After the patient was found, emergency services received a call and quickly arrived at the scene. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was then dispatched and reached the farm within a short 25 minutes. Upon extrication, it was clear that the farmer had sustained multiple critical injuries, including a crushed pelvis.

The onboard critical care flight paramedics wasted no time in providing essential medical treatment to stabilize the farmer's condition. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter then immediately airlifted the patient to Waikato Hospital in less than 30 minutes, where he is currently receiving urgent medical attention.

This incident highlights the crucial role of the rescue helicopter in responding swiftly to emergencies in rural and remote areas, where vital assistance can make a life-saving difference.

This incident highlights the crucial role of the rescue helicopter in responding swiftly to emergencies in rural and remote areas, where vital assistance can make a life-saving difference.

Accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime. It's what happens next that matters. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is a charity.

