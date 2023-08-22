Can You Help? Nelson Police Seek Assistance In Assault Investigation
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating an assault that occurred around
3.00pm outside an intermediate school on Nayland Road
yesterday afternoon (Monday 21 August).
Those involved
are speaking with Police and assisting with our
enquiries.
Police are confident that those involved
will be held accountable and rely on information from the
public in these instances.
It would now be helpful for
Police to speak with any members of the public who were in
the area and saw the incident.
If this is you, please
contact Police via 105, either online or by phone, and quote
file number 230822/1005.
Anyone that wants to provide
information anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers by
calling 0800 555
111.
