Can You Help? Nelson Police Seek Assistance In Assault Investigation

Police are investigating an assault that occurred around 3.00pm outside an intermediate school on Nayland Road yesterday afternoon (Monday 21 August).

Those involved are speaking with Police and assisting with our enquiries.

Police are confident that those involved will be held accountable and rely on information from the public in these instances.

It would now be helpful for Police to speak with any members of the public who were in the area and saw the incident.

If this is you, please contact Police via 105, either online or by phone, and quote file number 230822/1005.

Anyone that wants to provide information anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

