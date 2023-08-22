"1921" Baking Book: Pre-order Now To Bake A Difference!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington

Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington is thrilled to announce the opening of preorders for their much-anticipated project, “1921 – A Collection of Recipes, Memories, and Stories.” This baking recipe book encapsulates the spirit of Soroptimism, empowerment, and community, offering a tasty journey through recipes, stories, and shared memories.

As the first official Young Soroptimist club in their federation, Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington is making their mark with this project that bridges over a century of Soroptimist legacy. The book’s title, “1921,” commemorates the year when Soroptimist International was founded, symbolizing the continuity of empowerment and positive change that began 102 years ago.

The book isn’t just a compilation of recipes; it’s a testament to the organisation’s commitment to empowering women and girls. With each pre-order, readers not only get to enjoy over 100 delicious recipes, but also contribute to a brighter future for women in need.

Preorder Period: 21st August – 1st September 2023.

Preorder Link: https://www.youngsoroptimists.co.nz/1921-bakingbook

The project’s ethos aligns perfectly with Soroptimism’s principles of fostering connections and making a meaningful impact. Futhermore, the book’s profits will have a dual impact – 10% will be donated to Good Bitches Baking, a charity that spreads kindness through baked treats, while the remainder will support Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington’s initiatives, such as ovarian cancer awareness.

Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington invites all supporters, bakers, and advocates of positive change to join them in celebrating the launch of “1921 – A Collection of Recipes, Memories, and Stories.” Together, we can continue the legacy of empowerment and create a positive ripple effect in our communities.

