Serious crash, Levin - Central

Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More>>



Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More

