Road Closed Following Crash, Otūmoetai - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 8:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle
crash on Ngatai Road, Otūmoetai this morning.
Police
were called at around 8.20am after a vehicle hit a
pedestrian.
The road is closed between the roundabout
on Ngatai Road/ Otūmoetai Road and Freyberg
Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
take an alternate
route.
