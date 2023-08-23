Sudden Death: Auckland CBD
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation is underway and two people are in
custody following a sudden death in Auckland Central this
afternoon.
Around 1.13pm, emergency services responded
to reports of one person with injuries at a residential
address on Upper Queen Street.
They have since died
after being transported to hospital.
The two people
are currently assisting Police with enquiries as we work to
determine the circumstances of the death.
A scene
guard is currently in place.
Further information will
be provided when
available.
