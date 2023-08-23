Sudden Death: Auckland CBD

An investigation is underway and two people are in custody following a sudden death in Auckland Central this afternoon.

Around 1.13pm, emergency services responded to reports of one person with injuries at a residential address on Upper Queen Street.

They have since died after being transported to hospital.

The two people are currently assisting Police with enquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death.

A scene guard is currently in place.

Further information will be provided when available.

