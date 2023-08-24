Update – Upper Queen St Homicide Investigation

23 August

Police have tonight arrested a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in

relation to the murder of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Upper Queen St

this afternoon.

They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, Thursday 24

August.

Police are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

A post mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

A Police presence will also remain at the apartment building tomorrow, as

staff work to complete a scene examination and to speak with other occupants.

