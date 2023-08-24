Update – Upper Queen St Homicide Investigation
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 5:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 August
Police have tonight arrested a
35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in
relation to
the murder of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Upper
Queen St
this afternoon.
They are due to appear in
the Auckland District Court tomorrow, Thursday
24
August.
Police are still working to notify the
victim’s next of kin.
A post mortem examination will
be carried out tomorrow.
A Police presence will also
remain at the apartment building tomorrow, as
staff work
to complete a scene examination and to speak with other
occupants.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More
Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More