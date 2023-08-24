Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Apply For Funds To Reduce Waste

Thursday, 24 August 2023
Auckland Council

Auckland community groups and organisations are being encouraged to apply for the Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund before applications close next week.

The Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund supports projects that help reduce waste and reuse or recover resources as part of Auckland’s goal of sending zero-waste to landfill by 2040.

Successful projects have ranged from installing composting systems to manufacturing prototypes for market testing in the construction industry. Grants awarded are from $1,000 up to $50,000.

Organisations which have successfully applied in previous years include schools, community trusts, residential groups, and entrepreneurs and businesses.

Schools like Dawson Primary in Ōtara where students are passionate about their environment and seek out ways to make a difference in their community.

Teacher Anna Latulipe says the students enjoy taking part in programmes such as Garden to Table and Enviro Schools. Making the most of the students’ enthusiasm means ensuring they can gain practical skills and knowledge.

When Anna learned of the Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund, she realised it could be used to give the children experience composting food scraps and green waste from the school gardens.

“With the funds, we bought three carbon cycle composting boxes, which make sorting so much more attractive as the system is easy and efficient. The students were heavily involved in setting up the compost bins and attending workshops. They are very proud to collect and sort our waste and take care of our environment.”

Several successful grant recipients have focused on replacing wasteful practices in the construction industry. Bracedon creates reusable temporary bracing which replaces the need for timber during house construction. Timber struts are often not used again and end up in landfill.

Bracedon director Brandon Botting says there are people with great ideas on waste minimisation, but they need the funds to take that first step.

“The Waste Minimisation and Innovation Fund allowed us to create prototypes to test on construction sites. Being able to do this has allowed us to make sure we have product that is fit for purpose. Without it, we wouldn’t be anywhere near as far with our journey as we are now.”

Community groups, schools and businesses within the Auckland region are eligible to apply for grants between $1,000 and $50,000.

Applications close Thursday 31 August. The funds must be spent in the 2024 calendar year.

This year for the first time, organisations applying for grants under $5000 can opt to provide part of their application in the form of a video.

For more information go to the Auckland Council website and search “WMIF”.

Read the story on OurAuckland

