Police Seek Witnesses To Serious Crash, Lower Hutt

Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a serious crash on the corner of Barton Road and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga this morning.

Emergency services were called at around 5.50am after a vehicle crashed into a fence.

One person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police understand there were several witnesses to the crash and we would like to speak with them.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that can assist with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 referencing event number P055780466.

