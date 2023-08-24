Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Composting Hubs Sprouting Up Around The City

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

New composting hubs are being trialled around the city in a bid to divert increasing amounts of organic waste from landfills and build community connections and food resilience.

Five hubs were selected by Wellington City Council via an expressions of interest process, with the first, Te MĀRAmatanga Community Garden in Te Aro, now set up and ready to start composting this week.

Two large bins have been built on the site and will be available to neighbouring households who have signed up, with Council monitoring the trial to develop a framework to support community composting hubs in the future.

Composting food scraps and green waste is one of the cheapest and simplest ways to address climate change and has lots of other immediate benefits, says Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon.

“This initiative aligns with our Zero Waste strategy to reduce organics from going into landfill by 30 percent – as it is nearly 60 percent of household collections at the moment.

“As well as reducing the amount of food scraps going to landfill, where they produce methane, and helping to extend the life of landfill sites, community hubs offer other significant social and environmental benefits.

“These include improving household composting practices through education and example, increasing opportunities for community engagement and social connection, and creating quality compost to support local food systems.”

The composting hubs also support the Council’s Food Future action plan and climate change strategy, says Manager Climate Change Response, Alison Howard.

“This is just one of the many initiatives that are part of the Council’s Resilience Strategy and Te Atakura – First to Zero blueprint as we aim to make Wellington a zero-carbon capital by 2050.

“Operating alongside a diverse range of community gardens, these composting hubs promote key aspects of environmental sustainability, soil health, food sovereignty, and our connection with natural cycles that help people and nature thrive.”

Hubs are being supported to set-up or improve a variety of community composting initiatives over 12 months. Composting methods include hot composting in large wooden bins, worm farms, tumblers, and aerated static piles for green waste.

Other hubs are planned for community gardens in Mount Victoria, Tawa, Massey University’s Mount Cook Campus and Newtown Park Apartments, a social housing complex operated by Te Toi Mahana.

Composting hubs manager Michael Person says he’s looking forward to getting his hands dirty.

‘’This is such an important initiative to help bring a public profile to the amazing world of composting – healthier kai, connecting to what we eat, working together for positive social outcomes and so many other benefits.

“Having a very public compost system running in our most populated suburb, alongside a flourishing community garden, will help bring a very public face to this important work. I hope to see these all around Wellington's urban green spaces in the next 10 years. It is a privilege to be a part of it.’’

Council is providing $85,000 for the project, which includes funds for tools and infrastructure, pest control, hub managers and mentors, and support with resource consent applications where needed.

Hubs will provide workshops on composting and waste reduction for participating households and their local community over the course of the trial and will be working with groups like Kaicycle, Predator Free Wellington, and Sharewaste.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access, And FIFA Women’s Football Economics

Who knew that prescription fees would become such a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees, in order to make medicine more affordable to people struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis... More>>




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: Calls For An Immediate End To Parties For Bureaucrats

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to immediately direct all Government departments to put an end to extravagant parties for their staff. This comes after today’s revelations that the Department of Internal affairs spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive... More>>

ALSO:

  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    • NZ Government: New Tertiary Fund To Help Remove Barriers

    Hon Jan Tinetti Minister of Education A new fund will help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most underserved tertiary students in New Zealand. The Government is reprioritising $10 million ... More>>

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, And The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    ALSO:


    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More

    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More
    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     