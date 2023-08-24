Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Financial Education In Schools Is Important And Needs To Be A Dedicated Subject

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Mangere Budgeting Services Trust

Mangere Budgeting Services Trust welcomes Labour’s plan to introduce mandatory financial literacy courses for students across all year levels from 2025.

Financial literacy is a core life skill, and it is encouraging that this will be taught in New Zealand.

Young New Zealanders need to understand financial concepts, explore risks, and develop the skills and confidence to apply this knowledge to financial decision-making. These skills are vital skills for them to be able to manage their finances.

It is evident to us that young adults have an inability to choose the right financial products and rarely understand or do any financial planning or budgeting.

Schools are an ideal channel for financial education as they provide access to all learners, and it will be helpful if every student completes a basic Financial Education Class in year 11.

The Prime Minister says that financial literacy won’t be an extra demand on teachers and financial education will start in primary school and be taught mainly through maths and social sciences in secondary school. It looks like Financial Education will be taught as part of existing subjects; Mangere Budgeting Services Trust believes that Financial Education should be a subject in its own right.

Schools have subjects such as languages, drama, technology, and music, so we cannot see why Financial Capability cannot be a class on its own.

Financial education is often looked at as an extra-curricular subject or as something that children will learn as they grow up. However, this is not always the case. We see numerous adults who have problems understanding finances and cannot understand bank statements or hire purchase agreements.

Many are struggling to manage their money or are in financial difficulties because they do not understand how to make sound financial decisions. Lack of financial education, especially understanding debt and borrowing puts people and families in huge financial hardship and creates poverty.

Raising the cost of food, petrol, rent and inflation, makes everyday life hard for lots of people. We see a significant number of whanau who now need to prioritise what debt gets paid first, it is disheartening to us.

Last Financial Year Mangere Budgeting Services Trust saw an increase in levels of debt. Debt with Finance companies increased by 51% and Buy Now Pay Later (includes after-pay and Oxipay) climbed up by 15%.

We see more people withdrawing their KiwiSaver funds for financial hardship reasons as their level of debt is beyond manageable. This is not a piece of good news as these people will need their KiwiSaver funds when they retire. High levels of debt also cause high stress and anxiety so people must know how to manage their finances and level of debt better. Financial literacy at schools, provided it is delivered as a subject in its own right, will help future generations.

We also saw more people last financial year, who access Mangere Budgeting Servicers Trust support because their mortgage repayments are now doubled. They are now unable to cover their mortgage repayments and pay for basic necessities. Some families are working 12 hours or more each day, so they can earn an extra income to pay the mortgage payments and not lose their homes. Once again, we believe that Financial Education at school will help the new generation to make better decisions.

Mangere Budgeting Services Trust is fully in support of having financial literacy education in schools. We think that the Ministry of Education should explore a partnership model with NGOs who are currently providing Financial Capability Services. Some of them could be a good fit and equipped to deliver classes to schools.

Mangere Budgeting Services, for instance is already delivering our Financial Capability Programme “Te Ora Putea” to a few colleges. In addition, we have recently delivered a financial education class to a small primary school. Both classes were a success, and we received lots of positive feedback.

Mangere Budgeting Services Trust sees this proposal as a positive step towards successful financial wellbeing for future generations.

http://www.bafs.org.nz/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083116431187

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mangere Budgeting Services Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & Women’s Football Economics

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: Calls For An Immediate End To Parties For Bureaucrats

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to immediately direct all Government departments to put an end to extravagant parties for their staff. This comes after today’s revelations that the Department of Internal affairs spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive... More>>

ALSO:

  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    • NZ Government: New Tertiary Fund To Help Remove Barriers

    Hon Jan Tinetti Minister of Education A new fund will help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most underserved tertiary students in New Zealand. The Government is reprioritising $10 million ... More>>

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, And The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    ALSO:


    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More

    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More
    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     