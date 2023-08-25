Auckland Gas Leak Now Contained

24 August

Fire and Emergency can confirm a gas leak in Auckland’s central city is now contained.

Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said Vector had isolated the leak, which was earlier leaking from a manhole at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street.

"Gas detection equipment is being used to ensure buildings are safe to enter and the roads will remain closed while emergency services ensure the gas has dispersed.

"The roads will remain closed, and we continue to ask public to avoid the area," said Brendan Nally.

