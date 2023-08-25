Upper Queen Street Homicide: Name Release

Police can now release the name of the victim in the homicide that occurred on Upper Queen Street, on Wednesday.

He was 70-year-old Herbert Bradley.

“Police and victim support are working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard says.

Police can confirm Mr. Bradley died as a result of being stabbed.

“Police will today complete the scene examination at the Upper Queen Street apartment where the stabbing occurred," Detective Inspector Beard says.

“The investigation still continues, along with the prosecution phase of the two accused charged with Mr. Bradley’s murder.

"Police would like thank those residents and workers around the apartment block and car park for their understanding and assistance."

© Scoop Media

