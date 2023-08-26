Aggravated Robbery And Fleeing Driver Crash, Palmerston North
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have been injured following an aggravated
robbery and fleeing driver crash in Palmerston North
overnight.
About 10.20pm, Police were called to a
Tremaine Avenue commercial premises after a report of three
people entering, presenting a firearm and demanding
cash.
The offenders then fled the scene.
About
2.30am, Police signalled for a vehicle to stop on College
Street, however it fled and immediately crashed into a
parked vehicle.
Two people in the vehicle sustained
serious injuries and were transported to
hospital.
Another occupant fled the scene.
Items
believed to be connected to the robbery were located in the
vehicle.
Police continue to make enquiries into the
robbery and to locate the third occupant.
Charges are
expected to be laid in due
course.
With a tight race in Ilam shaping up between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell and TOP leader Raf Manji the subject of chlorinated water could literally be a ‘water cooler’ issue for this electorate. As of August 2023, Christchurch’s filling stations that provided dedicated fans of non-chlorinated water the opportunity to fill up their plastic ten litre containers with pure glacial H2o have been shut down. On Tuesday 29 August all the contenders for the Ilam electorate will have chance to put their views on this issue when the Taxpayer’s Union debate kicks off in Christchurch, Tuesday 29 August. More