Aggravated Robbery And Fleeing Driver Crash, Palmerston North

Two people have been injured following an aggravated robbery and fleeing driver crash in Palmerston North overnight.

About 10.20pm, Police were called to a Tremaine Avenue commercial premises after a report of three people entering, presenting a firearm and demanding cash.

The offenders then fled the scene.

About 2.30am, Police signalled for a vehicle to stop on College Street, however it fled and immediately crashed into a parked vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

Another occupant fled the scene.

Items believed to be connected to the robbery were located in the vehicle.

Police continue to make enquiries into the robbery and to locate the third occupant.

Charges are expected to be laid in due course.

