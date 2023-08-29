Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maramataka 2023 – Why Is It Such A Bestseller?

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:36 am
Press Release: Te Whakaminenga o Kapiti

Maramataka 2023 is enjoying huge popularity since its launch last month at Matariki. Its success has taken its publishers – Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti in collaboration with the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T. Confederation – completely by surprise.

Demand for the Maramataka has been so strong that the 2,000 copies printed have been exhausted. But if you missed out, don’t worry – a reprint is on the way.

This year’s is the sixteenth annual calendar published by Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti. Last year’s was the first with a focus on rongoā and it was highly successful. Maramataka 2023 is taking that success even further.

So what’s the secret? This beautifully crafted resource isn’t just a calendar. Neither is it just a planting guide. Maramataka is a comprehensive system of time that introduces the principles of the Māori lunar calendar. It provides invaluable insights into living in accordance with the traditional wisdom and practices of te taiao – nature.

Maramataka 2022 and 2023 were conceived, written and produced by three esteemed Pou Rongoā (local traditional Māori healers) of the Ā.R.T. Confederation. They are Sharlene Maoate-Davis of Te Ātiawa, Hemaima Wiremu of Ngāti Raukawa and Pania Solomon of Ngāti Toa.

Sharlene Maoate-Davis says the Maramataka aims to empower individuals, whānau and communities with a unique Rongoā Māori approach to life and wellbeing.

“The theme of the Maramataka is ‘tirotiro kau au’, encouraging observation. By incorporating this focus into the calendar, the community can understand the importance of a uniquely holistic Rongoā Māori approach to life and wellbeing.”

Inspiration has come from many sources. Hemaima Wiremu talks about the sense of history and continuity that informs the Maramataka. “We were inspired by what our tūpuna taught us, whether it was the knowledge we absorbed naturally as children or more recently the research we have consciously undertaken into written sources.”

Place is as important as time. Pania Solomon reflects that “Working on this Maramataka has taken us out onto the whenua to our significant sites – Whitireia, Rangituhi, Battle Hill and Kāpiti. This piece of work encompasses who we are of the Ā.R.T. Confederation.”

Maramataka 2023 is not simply for hanging on the wall. With its beautifully produced mix of wisdom and practicality, it deserves to be consulted and enjoyed on a daily basis.

The Maramataka 2023 is available for purchase at Kāpiti Coast District Council Service Centres in Ōtaki, Waikanae and Paraparaumu for $15 each.

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti and the Kāpiti Coast District Council are honoured to partner with the Rongoā Collective of the Ā.R.T. Confederation to bring Maramataka 2023 to the community.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/maramataka for more information.

About Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti:

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti is one of the longest lasting partnerships between tangata whenua and local government in Aotearoa New Zealand. The partners are the Kāpiti Coast District Council and the mana whenua (people with ‘authority over the land’) Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of Māori knowledge, language, and customs within the Kāpiti region.

About the Rongoā of the Ā.R.T Confederation:

The Rongoā of the Ā.R.T Confederation (Ātiawa, Raukawa, Toa Rangatira) is a collective of Rongoā practitioners who affiliate to the three Mana Whenua iwi. The Pou Rongoā have dedicated their lives to the preservation, teaching and promotion of traditional healing and wellness practices. The Collective’s mission is “Rongoā in every whānau home”. Through their expertise, Pou Rongoā play a vital role in passing down local wisdom and knowledge to future generations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whakaminenga o Kapiti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 