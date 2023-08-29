Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Social Food Pantry For People In Need

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 10:37 am
Communities Feeding Communities

Things are about to start cooking at Communities Feeding Communities (CFC), Mt Roskill, thanks to a $25,000 donation from St Cuthbert’s College.

The funds were raised through the school’s annual fundraising drive, of which 10% was set aside as a Social Good contribution.

Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) Community Relations Manager Anne Overton says the “incredible” donation will go towards a social food pantry to further enable food security for people in need in the Mt Roskill area.

“We will be able to install a new shelving system and new chillers to create a social food pantry. It’s a dream come true,” she says.

“Creating the new social food pantry is part of CFC transitioning away from the traditional foodbank model, where people receive a food parcel, to one where people can select the food they need and buy it at a subsidised rate.”

The social food pantry is expected to be operational towards the end of the year.

St Cuthbert’s College Principal Justine Mahon says St Cuthbert’s has long supported Presbyterian Support Northern through foodbank donations.

“It’s terrific to see this donation further enhance their great efforts through the provision of shelving and chillers.

“It is also rewarding to see St Cuthbert’s students give back through working in CFC’s gardens, as well as building a greenhouse.

“Even our younger Year 5 students have been busy planting seedlings, which will be transported to the greenhouse - there’s a wonderful circularity to our partnership.”

CFC has a community garden, allotments, a micro-food forest planted with berry and fruit trees, and a pātaka kai (community food pantry) as well as a kai space, for emergency food parcels for people referred by support agencies.

Financial mentoring sessions, free budgeting and financial planning advice, volunteering days, support meetings, cooking lessons and special events are also held on site.

Located at 1207 Dominion Road, Mt Roskill, Communities Feeding Communities is a partnership between Presbyterian Support Northern and Northern Presbytery (a region of the Presbyterian Church). The CFC team’s main focus is on working with the local community on achieving food security.

