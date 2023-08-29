Netherlands Women’s Team Donate Orange Bikes To Local Charities

Getting around Tauranga was made easy for the Netherlands women’s football team with their purchase of 30 orange bikes that they used regularly while they were based here for the group stage matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Now the team, known as the OranjeLeeuwinnen or Orange Lionesses, have finished their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ journey and have left Tauranga, they have chosen to gift their bright orange bikes to several Tauranga charities, including Good Neighbour.

The Netherlands women’s football team enjoyed their time cycling to and from their hotel to Mount Maunganui, and around Tauranga Moana, and the community loved seeing them out and about enjoying our city.

“We are so thrilled the OranjeLeeuwinnen enjoyed their time in Tauranga so much that they’re gifting their bikes back to our local charities. These organisations bring so much goodness to the fabric of our community, it’s so great they’re being recognised on a wider scale,” says Nelita Byrne, Manager, Venues & Events, Tauranga City Council.

“Our kaupapa has always been about providing practical ways to help our community and receiving these bikes is that kaupapa in action – sustainability and help with an extra special Netherlands connection!” says Simone Gibson, General Manager, Good Neighbour.

In conjunction with Toi Ohomai, Good Neighbour are gifting the bikes to students who are in need of a reliable, cost-effective way to get to and from their studies each day.

The bikes have been delivered to charities and our community will see the vibrant orange colour of the OranjeLeeuwinnen on our streets for a long time to come.

