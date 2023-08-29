Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga City Council’s 2023 Resource Wise® Community Fund Winners

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is pleased to announce the successful applicants of this year’s Resource Wise® Community Fund, who each receive a share of $100,000.

Six projects were awarded funding across various waste-reducing initiatives this year, including reuse workshops with local hospitality owners, repurposing building materials to build healthy homes, and creating high-end furniture from recycled plastics.

Manager of Sustainability and Waste, Dan Smith, says “We were delighted with the range, calibre and innovation from all of the applicants, and we are looking forward to seeing the successful projects develop over the next year.”

This year’s successful Resource Wise® Community Fund projects:

OrganisationProject name
One Earth TechnologiesReusable products from recycled plastics
Sustainable OptionsRepurposing building material
STEM Wana TrustTauranga Repair Cafe
Reuse AotearoaReusable packaging in Aotearoa
Mount Maunganui Toy LibraryGrow through play
DENEM LtdDiverting denim textiles from landfill


This is the sixth year the funding has been available for individuals and organisations in the Tauranga community.

The fund is paid for by the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Levy to encourage local waste reduction initiatives through the Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP).

Matthew Watkins from One Earth Technologies says his company is thrilled to be working with Council to support waste reduction.

“We are delighted to receive support from Council’s Resource Wise® Community Fund. This will help us develop an in-house recycling system to make it easier for us to turn waste plastics into designer recycled furniture that is currently available for sale under our ‘Special Studio’ brand.

“If this pilot in-house recycling system proves successful, it could also be expanded to help address plastic waste in other areas of New Zealand."

Dan says he was impressed by One Earth Technologies’ ability to create something very desirable for customers from plastic waste – ultimately showing that more sustainable thinking can be good for business as well as our environment.

Eight projects were successful in last year’s Resource Wise® Community Fund 2022 round, including House of Science.

Since then, House of Science have created science resource kits used by over 1000 primary and intermediate students, helping tamariki learn about the circular economy and the importance of the 6 ‘R’s of resource management – rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and repair.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More



 
 

Government: Tightens Belt And Clamps Down On Spending On Consultants And Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings including through cutting back on contractors. More

Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 