Another Arrest Over Vehicle Thefts On The North Shore

Police have charged a second teenager as part of an investigation into a recent spike of vehicle crime in parts of the North Shore.

The two 14-year-olds are now before the Youth Court in relation to at least 25 incidents earlier this month.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says Police have been investigating [1] the small group responsible for stealing or breaking into vehicles.

“This week we have put this second teenager before the Youth Court on at least 11 charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“It’s a great outcome for our staff who have been investigating the group’s offending in our communities.

“Their work has been greatly assisted when the public have ensured they reported a car break in or theft in a timely manner to Police.”

Offending has occurred in parts of Bayswater, Belmont, Devonport and Hauraki Corner this month.

“We are still encouraging our communities to ensure their vehicles are secured and any tempting valuables for an offender are removed, especially overnight,” Inspector Sagar says.

“Please also continue to report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood to Police so it can be looked into.”

© Scoop Media

