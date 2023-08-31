Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Absolutely Pawsitively Wellington

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s Kōrau Mātinitini | Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee agreed to go to consultation on proposed reviews to the Animal Bylaw, Domestic Animal and Dog Policy today.

The Council is undertaking a comprehensive review of the policies and bylaw regarding various animals, including dogs, cats, bees, poultry, and stock. The project has already completed early engagement, and now with Councillor approval will go to formal consultation in mid-September.

Key proposed changes from the review include:

• Introducing a bylaw requirement for dog owners to carry effective means of faeces removal like waste disposal bags in public places.

• Allowing off-leash access to Oriental Bay Beach during off-peak hours (before 10am and after 7pm) in the warmer months (1 November – 30 April).

• Expanding off-leash provision across nine suburbs in Wellington.

• Introducing a bylaw requirement for the mandatory desexing of cats over six months old.

• Introducing a cap of four beehives in residential areas without the need for written permission from the Council.

• Introducing a maximum of 8 hens and/or female ducks or 12 female quail to be kept in residential areas without prior written permission from the Council.

Wellington has a 1:16 dog-to-people ratio, with around 16,000 dogs in the register. Since the last review of the Dog Policy in 2016, the Capital has experienced a notable 39 percent increase in dog registrations.

In a recent survey, a significant concern shared by both dog owners and non-dog owners is dog waste in our streets and reserves. As well as being unpleasant to step in, dog faeces pose health risks to humans and wildlife, contribute to water contamination, and interfere with the enjoyment of public spaces.

The key message these proposed changes will make is to encourage good behaviours in pets and their owners, says Committee Chair, Councillor Teri O’Neill.

“Wellington is a compact city and we’re growing, and with over half of our residents owning pets we need to manage the needs of the owners, non-pet owners, and the impacts on our native wildlife and natural environment.

“Our Animal Control team’s approach is education first, but sometimes a bylaw can act as a deterrent, and also give them the means to enforce their message where the lessons aren’t being learnt.”

Following considerable consultation, oral hearings on the revised draft Te Awe Māpara | Community Facilities Plan were also heard by the Committee. In total there were 235 written submissions and 25 oral submissions received. All feedback will now be analysed and taken into consideration for the revised Plan to be presented to the Committee to consider adoption in October.

The Plan includes a list of actions with community collaboration, considering any facility issues, and potential geographical or functional gaps, says Councillor O’Neill.

“Our staff has created this plan because we want our facilities to be thriving and well used by everyone. The city is growing and changing, and we need to make sure our facilities are in the right places, are fit-for-purpose and accessible. We also need to ensure they are working together well to offer a cohesive and diverse range of activities to suit all our different communities.”

Freedom camping rules also came under scrutiny from the Committee, with the Council proposing to extend the four-day restriction currently applied to the two designated freedom camping areas for a motor vehicle to all the freedom camping areas across the whole city. The restriction will also be extended to freedom camping using a tent or other temporary structure. Restrictions on camping provisions will not be used against those experiencing homelessness.

This is to ensure consistency of new central government legislation and provide Council officers with a clear authority to take enforcement action against infringement offences under the bylaw in the future.

The Council is also proposing several changes to the existing Commemorative Policy to enable more effective and consistent management of commemorative requests like trees, furniture, plaques, and memorials in public places. We are also consulting on removing ash scattering under this policy and proposing to move regulation to the Cemeteries Management Plan 2021.

The Commemorative Policy and Freedom Camping consultations will both be open from Thursday 14 September to Friday 13 October.

Public consultation on the Animal Bylaw and Dog Policy is expected to take place from Monday 18 September to Wednesday 18 October.

Details of all public consultations will be available at letstalk.wellington.govt.nz, and posted on the Wellington City Council website and social media channels, and at local libraries and community centres.

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

